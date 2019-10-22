Killing spree of BJP workers,Bengal BJP cadre’s mother shot dead as shooters misses target

Shankari Bagdi, the mother of a BJP cadre was shot dead at Birbhum on Monday afternoon as armed assailants missed her son. BJP cadre Uday Bagdi said the assailants wrongly accused him of having an illicit affair with a married woman in the village when in reality he was targeted for quitting the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for the BJP.

Local TMC leader said the BJP was adding “political colour” to a dispute over “illicit” relationship.“The incident is the fallout of some dispute among villagers. There is no politics in this,” Abhijit Singha, TMC district unit vice president said, adding, “Uday Bagdi had an illicit relationship with a woman and his neighbours protested.”

The situation in Birbhum is tensed and a Police batallion is camping in place now.“Preliminary investigation indicates there is no political connection. We are looking for the shooters,” said Shyam Singh, Superintendent of Police, Birbhum district.