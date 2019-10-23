Actress Monalisa’s killer dance at glass water tank goes viral : Watch Here

Actress Monalisa took to the photo-sharing app to share her video where she can be seen grooving to Salman Khan’s popular track ‘Slow Motion’ from the film Bharat. Flaunting her mermaid avatar, she can be seen standing inside the water tank and grooving to the song.

Dressed in a black blouse and matching skirt, she looks hot, as always. Sharing the post she wrote, “Slow Motion” Mein Dub Jaate hain …. #slowmotion #water #baby. (sic)”