Horse Trading Case : CBI books former Congress Chief Minister

Oct 23, 2019, 05:30 pm IST
The CBI has booked former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat for allegedly attempting to indulge in horse-trading, officials said on Wednesday, 23 October.The case is the outcome of a CBI probe into a purported video recorded in 2016 when the state was under President’s rule.

The video purportedly showed the Congress leader discussing money to win back the support of disgruntled MLAs who had crossed over to the BJP so that he could get back to power.

Recently, the Uttarakhand High Court gave the nod to the CBI to go ahead with its investigation in the case and lodge an FIR against Rawat after the agency submitted a report in a sealed cover on the preliminary inquiry.

