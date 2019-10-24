Karishma Kapoor look-alike viral in internet, reminisces 90’s Bollywood beauty

It is an ongoing trend in social media and Tik-Tok to mimic Bollywood celebrities with their famous punch lines. The theatrics of them would gt more likes and comment applause if they have similarity in appearance to the celebrity. The look-alikes of Amitabh Bachan, Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and yesteryear beauty Madhubala had gained much attention but the latest attention grabber is Karishma Kapoor, the 90’s Bollywood queen.

The doppelganger of Karishma enacted her dialogues in Andaaz Apna Apna which she starred opposite Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. She was quite young at the time and the look-alike reminisces a young Karishma in the video.