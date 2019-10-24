Model Candice Swanepoel’s latest photoshoot goes viral : See Pics

Candice Swanepoel has been busy promoting her swimwear line Tropic of C. The model looked gorgeous in news snaps as she modeled a new collection from the line.

Reportedly, Candice, who recently visited her native South Africa, was in a skimpy leopard-print bikini that highlighted her $1M body. In the first photo she was seen in a semi profile.

The brief caption was: ‘Are you ready? My Latest collection just dropped! And I’m obsessed with everything!’ In another very similar shot the Vogue cover girl said: ‘Resort 20 @tropicofc.’ But she didn’t stop there, there was a third image as well with the note: ‘Light is easy to love~ Show me your darkness…’

The Victoria’s Secret Angel has been posting a lot to her social media. And we have to say that she looks stunning.