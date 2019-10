A fast-moving wildfire assisted with high winds is moving closer to Los Angeles as authorities issued an order asking them to flee for life. The uncontrollable wildfire named as ‘Tick fire’ is racing close to about 40 miles (65 kilometers) north of Los Angeles.

‘Tick fire’ broke out in the early afternoon yesterday and quickly consumed 5,000 acres (2,023 hectares), fire officials said. A Major highway and several roads are closed due to the massive blaze.