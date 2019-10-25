‘Masturbation is natural, but don’t make it a habit’: Details inside

Masturbation is something natural.It is a healthy and normal sexual activity. It is harmless and has less side effects. But making it a habit is not good for you.

It is revelaed that masturbation addiction will affect a person both mentally. The addiction ot masturbation has many harmful psychological effects.

The addiction masturbation is an attitude to repeat the activity many times in a day. If you have a habit of doing the activity many times in a day then you are addicted to it.

You will get satisfaction in a sexual relationship with your partner if you are addicted to masturbation. Also you will prefer masturbation over normal sexual relationship with your partner. Thus you will avoid having sex with your partner.

It is revelaed that an addiction of masturbation will lead to lack of intimacy, social withdrawl, bad moods, and depression.