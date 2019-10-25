This superstar to remake Dhanush-Vetri Maaran’s Asuran

Dhanush-starrer Asuran is set to be remade in Telugu with actor Venkatesh. The F2 actor, who is currently awaiting the release of Venky Mama, has given his nod to star in the Telugu remake, which will be produced by Suresh Babu and Kalaipuli S Thanu under Suresh Productions and V Creations, respectively.

Directed by Vetri Maaran, the film is an adaptation of Vekkai, a modern classic Tamil novel by Poomani. The action drama, which was released earlier this month, was not just critically acclaimed, but was also a commercial success. It has joined the 100 crore club, and reports suggest it has broken into the Rs 150 club too.

Apart from Venkatesh, the other cast and crew of the Telugu remake of Asuran are yet to be finalised.