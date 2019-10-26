Factional rebellion in BJP after election set back,out cry for the resignation of MP BJP president

After the election set back in by polls,the Madhya Pradesh BJP President Rakesh Singh is asked to take resposibility of the party’s lagging performance in various lost constituencies and step down.Party workers are split on veteran leaders taking polarized stance against the party leader ship.

Kedar Shukla, a senior MLA from Sidhi pointing to the defeat of BJP by Congress at Jhabua constituency said that that State president Rakesh Singh was not being able to discharge responsibilities properly as the state head, thus he should resign at the earliest.Shukla added that he will raise the issue in party forum.

An another veteran MLA Raghunandan Sharma spoke against the state leader ship on Friday and said that persons responsible in the party should not hesitate to accept responsibility for the loss in Jhabua. “If someone dodges his responsibility it is not a healthy sign” he added.Sharma also aimed at former CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan and asked him to bear the blame just as he takes sole credit if the party wins.

However Madhya Pradesh BJP President Rakesh Singh has not breaked silence on the rebellious voices raised against him.