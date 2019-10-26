Man arrested for raping minor girl

A minor girl was raped while she was returning her home with her brother from a Ram Lila performance. The incident occurred in Fatehpur district in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday night.The Uttar Pradesh police has arrested the accused in the case.

The girl aged 16 was returning her home with her younger brother at the Khaga township on Thursday night after watching the Ram Lila performance. The accused Arun aged 21 assaulted the brother of the victim and took her to a secluded place and allegedly raped her.

The girl informed her parents about the incident after returning home. The Police filed an FIR on Friday evening after getting the complaint and arrested the accused. The accused Arun has confessed the crime.