Man booked for not taking food from Muslim delivery agent

A man was booked by police for not taking food from Muslim delivery agent. A man named Ajay Kumar has been booked by Hyderabad police on Friday on the complaint of Mudassir, a delivery agent of an online food delivering platform.

Mudassir complained that Ajay kumar, while placing his order has asked that his food must be delivered only by a Hindu delivery agent and not a Muslim. But the food delivery company has asked Mudassir to deliver the food to Ajayakumar.

But Ajayakumar refused to acept food after knowing that Mudassir was a Muslim.

The police has registered a case against Ajaya Kumar under relevant section of the Indian Penal Code after Mudassir filed a complaint.