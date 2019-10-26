Posters in Worli,Maharashtra announces Aaditya Thackeray as next CM

As negotiation meeting between BJP and Shivsena are doing rounds for the formation of cabinet, posters are hoarded in Maharashtra’s Worli depicting Aditya Thackeray as the next CM.

Aditya Thackeray- the son of Shivsena leader Udhav Thackeray, won the assembly elections from Worli constituency and defeated the nearest rival Rastravaadi Congress Party(Racanpa) with a sweeping majority of 67,672 votes.

Aditya Thackeray declared his political entry through this election.It is to be noted that any one from the Thackeray family had not contested an election starting from Bala Saheb Thackeray, the founder leader to his son Udhav Thackeray.The prominent family hand picks party candidates who very often passes the election criteria to reach the assembly.Udhav Thackeray a month before had disclosed that he had given word to Saheb Thackeray that a Shivsainik would be the Maharashtra CM in near future.

The entry of Aditya is widely looked upon as a change of tactics of Shivsena.