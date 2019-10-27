Actress Karisma Kapoor stunning in black bikini inside swimming pool : See Pics

Karisma Kapoor has been one of the most popular and highest-paid Bollywood actresses of the 1990s and the early 2000s. Every 90s kid has some memories with her films such as Biwi No.1, Coolie No. 1, Dil Toh Paagal HAi, Raja Babu, Saajan Chale Sasural among others.Karisma Kapoor has left the internet jaw dropped with her latest picture on Instagram.

The 45-year-old actor looks absolutely amazing in a sexy black bikini as she enjoys some me time chilling at the pool. The sultry picture of Karisma is doing rounds on the internet and has astonished several of her fans as she looks very confident with her svelte figure.