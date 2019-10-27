Couple caught on camera while having sex on flight, visuals out

An air hostess had to force a couple to stop performing a sex act on a crowded passenger jet.In footage of the bizarre scene, the female flight attendant approaches the couple while they sit in their seats.She grabs the 41-year-old’s tattooed arm off of the women, 43, prompting them to stop kissing.

“Come on, now, calm down and settle down quickly,” she tells them in Russian.While they look at her with blank expressions on their faces, the member of staff warns that the plane will land and they will be kicked out if they don’t stop.”Get you penis in your pants, right now,” she demands.

The man asks: “So what?”,When the plane landed in Vladivostok the couple were detained by police accused of being drunk and performing oral sex in economy class.A report said they had only met at the airport before boarding the plane.The pair face up to 15 days “administrative arrest” and a fine, according to the Russian Interior Ministry.