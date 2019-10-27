Cyclonic Storm ‘Kyarr’ to make its landfall at Indian west coast with in a few hours

A minor tropical depression in the Arabian sea has developed to a full-fledged Cyclone ‘Kyarr’, and is expected to make its landfall in the Indian west coast within a few hours. The states along the west coast of India- Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Goa are bracing to receive the non-retrievable impact of the storm.

IMD had issued a red alert and informed the waves at the Arabian sea may be massive and venturing into waters should be avoided. Karnataka had earlier faced the wrath of Kyarr when it brushed along the sides of Mangalore while passing the Northern Kerala district of Kasaragod. Kyarr moved further North West into the sea and gathered more power. Fouling the calculations that Kyarr may move more North West to Oman it diverted again Eastward to make a second coming on Indian West coast.