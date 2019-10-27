Donald Trump celebrates Diwali at White House : Watch Video

US President Donald Trump on Sunday celebrated Diwali at White House in Washington. Trump took to twitter and posted a video of him lighting diyas. “As Diwali commences, Melania and I wish those observing the Festival of Lights a blessed and happy celebration! Happy Diwali,” Trump tweeted.

As Diwali commences, @FLOTUS Melania and I wish those observing the Festival of Lights a blessed and happy celebration! #HappyDiwali pic.twitter.com/LGXkUzMJiI — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2019