Donald Trump celebrates Diwali at White House : Watch Video

Oct 27, 2019, 07:51 pm IST
US President Donald Trump on Sunday celebrated Diwali at White House in Washington. Trump took to twitter and posted a video of him lighting diyas. “As Diwali commences, Melania and I wish those observing the Festival of Lights a blessed and happy celebration! Happy Diwali,” Trump tweeted.

