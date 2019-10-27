Here’s the secret behinds shooting intimate bedroom scenes in movies : See Pics

Everybody loves to watch Bollywood films. The Indian Film Industry is primarily family oriented and avoids hot scenes as much as possible but sometimes the demand of the story is such that the actors have to shoot hot scenes.

A lot of hardwork and sweat goes into the making of any high calibre Bollywood movie. Let’s take a look at the pictures of behind the scenes, which actually throw light on the reality of a shot…

Lovebirds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone manage to take time out for each other even during shoots. Take a look at this candid moment shared by Ranveer with his ladylove Deepika on the sets of ‘Ram-leela’.

Here’s another candid photo from the behind the scenes from ‘Ram-Leela’ featuring Ranveer and Deepika.

Shah Rukh, Katrina Kaif and Vaibhavi Merchant while shooting the romantic song ‘Saans’ from the movie ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’. Shah Rukh was seen teasing Vaibhavi during the shooting.

Farah Khan shared a picture with controversial Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. This throwback photos was clicked during the shoot of her directorial debut ‘Main Hoon Na’.

This scene from Bollywood movie ‘Piku’ featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone was not there in the actual movie.