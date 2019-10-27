Ileana D’Cruz rocks in bikini: see pics

Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Oct 27, 2019, 02:16 pm IST
South Indian actress Ileana D’Cruz has known for surprising netizens and her fans by her hot photos. The actress always share her hot pictures especially in bikini on social media.

The actress always keen to make fans busy by sharing her pictures on social media. The actress has not disappointed her fans as she has shared her new bikini photos on her official Instagram page.

” Mama: don’t stay out too long in the sun you’ll get a tan! Me: ?????” she captioned the photo.

Mama: don’t stay out too long in the sun you’ll get a tan! Me: ?????

On the work front, Ileana’s new film ‘Paagalpanthi’ starring Anil Kapoor, John Abraham and Arshad Warsi will be release soon. She has also signed ‘Big Bull’ along with Abhishek Bachchan.

