“Nobody can impose two-child policy in a democratic country”,says Congress leader

Nobody can impose the two-child policy on anyone in a democratic country, said Rajya Sabha MP and Assam Pradesh Congress Committee chief Ripun Bora on Sunday.

The Congress leader criticised Assam Cabinet’s latest decision to render people having more than two children as ineligible for government jobs from January 1, 2021.

Bora said, “In a democratic country, nobody can impose two-child policy on anyone. Let us expand education in a massive way and spread awareness so that everybody spontaneously accepts the two-child policy. Imposing it on people will not be fruitful.”