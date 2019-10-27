PM Modi celebrated Diwali with soldiers : Watch Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali with the Army today in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri. He flew to the Army Brigade Headquarters in the border district to interact with the troops deployed along the Line of Control (LoC), officials said.

This is the Prime Minister’s third visit to celebrate Diwali with the troops in Jammu and Kashmir since 2014; the first after the state’s special status was scrapped under Article 370.

His visit also coincided with the Infantry Day celebrations, observed to mark the landing of first Indian troops in Jammu and Kashmir in 1947 to push back Pakistan-supported intruders.