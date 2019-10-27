Two-Child-Policy : ”Muslims will continue to produce children”,says AIUDF chief

Assam government has decided to bring in two-child policy criteria for government jobs in an attempt to stabilise the population growth of the state, the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal on Saturday asserted that Muslims will not listen to anyone and will continue to produce children.

AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal said that Muslims will continue to produce children and will not listen to anyone. “The government has brought this law to stop Muslims from having jobs. According to the Sachar committee, below 2 per cent of Muslims get government jobs. Literate people are now increasing among the Muslim community and they are working across the world,” Badruddin Ajmal said.

Badruddin Ajmal further added that their religion (Islam) and he himself personally believe that those who want to come to the world will come and no one can stop it. Hitting out at the BJP-led Assam government, Badruddin Ajmal said whatever laws the government make, they will have no impact on the Muslims.

“Tampering with nature is not good. Muslims will do whatever they want to bear children. Don’t shout later that we have more children. Don’t fight with nature,” said Ajmal.