After poll win, BJP Chief to gift sarees to women

Maharashtra BJP chief and state minister Chandrakant Patil, who won from Kothrud in Pune district in the just concluded Assembly polls, has decided to distribute sarees to women in his constituency as a ‘Bhau-beej’ gift.

Mr Patil, who was earlier termed as an “outsider” by his rivals since he hails from Kolhapur district, won from Kothrud by defeating MNS candidate Kishor Shinde by over 25,000 votes in the state Assembly elections held last week. “I thought on this ‘bhau-beej’ (to be celebrated on Tuesday), I should do something for my sisters who are economically backward, live in slums and work as domestic helps. I appealed to some of my friends and several of them have responded positively by giving new sarees,” he said.

He said the saree distribution exercise will be restricted to his Kothrud constituency. “This year, we are starting with Kothrud, but from next year, my target would be to implement this exercise in all eight constituencies of Pune,” he said.