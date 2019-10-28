Couple caught having oral sex on flight

A men and woman has been booked by police for having oral sex inside a flight. The incident took place in Russia. The couple had performed sex publically inside a flight to Vladivostok in Eastern Russia.

The men aged 41 and woman aged 43 were reportedly met just before boarding the flight. They performed oral sex in the economy class of the Rossiya airlines. After seeing this other passengers recorded it on their mobile phone and informed the captain. The police has detained them when the flight reached its destination.

The couple had met in the airport and were drunk.

The police has charged being drunk and performing oral sex in economy class of the flight against them. The pair may get 15 days administrative arrest and a fine. The police had not disclosed the name of the couples. But the Russian media reported that the man belong to Vladivostok and woman is from Nakhodka.