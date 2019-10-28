India raises protest against Pak for denying airspace use

Pakistan’s repeated denial for opening its airspace for Indian PM Narendra Modi had prompted India to raise protest International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

“Pakistan should reflect upon its decision to deviate from well established international practice, as well as reconsider its old habit of misrepresenting the reasons for taking unilateral action” read the written statement to ICAO, as per sources. The latest denial came on the way when India sought permission to open its airspace for the PM Modi’s VVIP flight en route to Saudi Arabia. India will continue requesting the opening of airspace to Pak as per sources.

Meanwhile, Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan has decided not to allow Prime Minister Modi to use the country’s airspace. He said the decision has been taken in the context of the “black day” and in view of the alleged human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan had earlier denied Indian President Ram Nath Kovind’s flight to use its airspace for his trip to Iceland.

In June, Pakistan “specially” opened its airspace for the flight of Prime Minister Modi to Bishkek to attend the SCO summit. However, India decided not to use the Pakistani airspace for the VVIP aircraft. Anyhow all civilian flights are allowed to use Pak airspace from July 16.