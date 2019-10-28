Jihad call against Indian forces against Pak interest,says Imran Khan

In a short video message aired on state-run PTV, Pak PM Imran Khan said that some elements in Kashmir are instigating armed struggle and proclaiming jihad with Indian forces which will prove to be great damage to Kashmir cause and the interests of Pakistan too. He was speaking on the ‘black day’ which Pak observed in support of Kashmiris.

“Some elements are instigating Jihad and armed struggle against the Indian forces which will be great damage to the Kashmir cause, and is against the interest of Pakistan as well,” he said. Khan claimed that India was looking for an opportunity to justify “atrocities” in Kashmir and divert the world’s attention to terrorism. He also added that Pakistan will strive diplomatically and politically to support the cause of Kashmiris.”Today, I assure you that the entire nation is standing by you (Kashmiris) and Pakistan will go to any length to help you,” he said. Imran Khan in a separate tweet also demanded India to lift the curfew in Kashmir.

Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked after India abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and bifurcated it into two union territories, evoking strong reaction from Pakistan. India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 was an internal matter and also advised Pakistan to accept the reality.