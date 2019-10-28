Man buys Honda Activa by paying in coins

In a bizarre event, a man has purchased a new Honda Activa scooter by paying full amount in coins.

Rakesh Gupta residing in Satna in Madhya Pradesh has bought the new scooter on Dhanteras day. He brought Conley 5 and 10 rupee coins to buy the scooter. He brought Rs. 83,000 in coins in 4 gunny bags and paid the full amount in that coins and rode back his new Honda Activa 125 BSVI.

But the for the staff in the Krishna Honda showroom in Satna it took four hours to count the whole coins. Three staff were assigned to count the coins and it took four hours for them to count it.