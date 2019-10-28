Mozabique President re-elected with landslide victory of 73 % majority

The Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi is re-elected with a landslide majority of 73%. The opposition parties however, denounced the elections as fraudulent and preposterous.

Ossufo Momade, the candidate for the main opposition party and former guerrilla movement Renamo, trailed behind with 21.88% of the vote, Commission Chairman Abdul Carimo said at a news conference on Sunday. Renamo has also already rejected the outcome after estimations based on numbers posted outside polling stations predicted a big win for Nyusi and Frelimo.

Filipe Nyusi in his second term is expected to move ahead with proposed plans of exploring the oil boom teaming with Oil giants like Exxon Mobil Corp and Total. Curbing rising Islamic insurgency is also a challenge to re-elected Nyusi.