Philippine Army plans to buy India’s BrahMos supersonic cruise missile

BrahMos missile is regarded as one of the world’s fastest supersonic missiles and the Philippine Army is interested in acquiring the Indian-manufactured weapons system, in order to strengthen its coastal defences, reports said.

Major General Reynaldo Aquino, the Vice Commander of the Philippine Army, who is on an official visit, revealed that Philippines is very much interested in the possible acquisition of the BrahMos missile, which can be launched from all four platforms (ship, a plane, submarine, or on land).

Philippine Army wants BrahMos missile as its First Land-Based Missile System Battery (1LBMS).Last year when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Philippines, New Delhi and Manila signed four agreements, including one to step up bilateral cooperation in the defence and logistics sector.

India’s “Act East Policy” was created to develop bilateral relationship with South East Asian countries and with Philippines India has diversified to include security and defence.