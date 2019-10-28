US congresswoman resigns over accusation of affair with staffer ; video goes viral

Democratic congresswoman Katie Hill, who has been accused of having a sexual relationship with a staffer in violation of House of Representatives rules, said Sunday she was stepping down.

“It is with a broken heart that today I announce my resignation from Congress,” Hill said in a letter posted on Twitter.”This is the hardest thing I have ever had to do, but I believe it is the best thing for my constituents, my community and our country,” she wrote.

The House Committee on Ethics announced Wednesday that it was investigating allegations that the California Democrat — who is going through a divorce — “may have engaged in a sexual relationship with an individual on her congressional staff.”Hill has reportedly admitted to a relationship with a campaign staffer — which is not against the rules — but denied having one with a member of her congressional staff.House Speaker Nancy Pelosi released a statement after Hill’s announcement saying the freshman congresswoman had “acknowledged errors in judgment that made her continued service as a Member untenable.”