Asin’s daughter Arin’s birthday celebrations : See Pics

Oct 29, 2019, 08:03 pm IST
Today, Asin’s daughter Arin turned two years old, Asin and Rahul organised a beautiful birthday party with a unique aquatic-theme. From a two-tier birthday cake with red octopus made on it to different flavoured mouthwatering cupcakes, the party had everything that would make you green with envy. The little munchkin looked beautiful in a blue gown as she posed beside her cake. Asin shared the photo on her Instagram account with a caption that read, “2 years”.

 

2 years ?? #Happy2ndBirthdayArin #babysfavouriteblue #latergram

Little princess Arin @simply.asin

