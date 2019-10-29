See this leave letter demanding leave from office: And you will be wondered to know the reason

All most all people take leave from their offices. But to take a leave there must be reason. But this leave letter will make you wondered to know the reason for the leave. The leave is demanded for playing a ‘video game’.

Netizens and video game enthusiasts are waiting the launch of video game ‘Call of Duty’. And a man has asked his employer for leave to play the game.

This was informed by the ‘Call of Duty UK’. They had tweeted on their official account a hilarious leave letter template coaxing game lovers to send it to their bosses asking them to be off from work.

The much-awaited ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’ was released on October 25, and the leave letter was posted on Twitter just a day before.

The letter template urged bosses to let employees be “relieved of all current duties” from midnight, when the game came out. And, one man actually filled his name, Chris Carter, in the black space of the leave letter, and sent it to his boss. He also posted on internet, a photo of the letter with his name.

The response from his boss was even more hilarious. The reply says: If anyone is having tomorrow off, it’s me’. The man later revealed that he his friends with his boss, who is also a gamer, for about 15 years and they both play ‘Call of Duty’ together.