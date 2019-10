In wrestling young Indian wrestler Ravinder has emerged as the shining star for India as he entered the semi finals fo Under-23 World Wrestling Championship 2019 in Budapest, Hungary. He has entered the semifinals of 61 kilo gram category.

22-year-old Ravinder defeated Hungary’s Marcell Budai Kovacs by 12-1 in his opening match.Then he defeated 2019 Russian national Freestyle Wrestling Championship bronze medalist Dinslam Takhtarov by 11-10 to enter semifinals.