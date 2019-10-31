Dalit women allegedly denied entry into temple,video goes viral

A video allegedly showing a group of women from the Valmiki community being denied entry to a temple in the western Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district is being investigated by the police. The incident, which is believed to have happened on October 25, was captured in a six-minute-long video, reportedly shot on a mobile phone by one of the women, which surfaced online on Wednesday.

In the video, a man wearing a black shirt can be seen standing in front of a closed gate while women’s voices can be heard demanding to know why he is scared of allowing them to worship at the temple. The man, believed to be from an upper caste, replies: “Why should I be scared of you?” before turning away to speak to someone on his mobile phone.