World Wrestling Championship: Ravinder bags silver

In wrestling young Indian wrestler Ravinder has bagged a silver medal in the 61-kg category at the Under-23 World Wrestling Championship in Budapest.

In the finals Ravinder lost to the Ulukbek Zholdoshbekov of Kyrgyztan. He suffered a 3-5 lost. Ulukbek is the current Asian champion.

Raqvinder has earlier won gold at the South Asian Games in 2016 and bronze at the Cadet Asian Championship in 2014. This is the first medal at the 2019 edition and overall fifth silver at the championship.

22-year-old Ravinder defeated Hungary’s Marcell Budai Kovacs by 12-1 in his opening match.Then he defeated 2019 Russian national Freestyle Wrestling Championship bronze medalist Dinslam Takhtarov by 11-10 to enter semifinals.