19 farmers killed in Philippine truck tragedy

A truck carrying more than 40 people fell down a mountainous notch in Northern Philippines killing 19 and severely injuring 22.

The mishap occurred Thursday night in Conner town in Apayao province when the brakes of the truck failed at a sharp bent ahead causing the driver to lose control and tip off to the deep notch.The truck was carrying old farmers returning to home after a tireful day of field work.They had also reportedly received financial help from authorities at Kalinga province and seeds for next crop.

Philippines have a series of similar accidents owing to poor on-road condition of vehicles and lack of proper road signs.