63-year-old woman arrested for having sex with 17-year-old boy

Nov 1, 2019, 11:18 pm IST
A Garinger High School teacher is facing several charges after being accused of having a sexual relationship with a student, police said.Emma Neil Ogle, 63, of Huntersville, was arrested around 8 p.m. on Halloween and charged with having sex with a student, crimes against nature with a student and felony indecent liberties with a student.

Ogle is a career and technical education (CTE) health occupations teacher at Garinger, and CMS officials said she is suspended with pay pending the outcome of an investigation.

Ogle allegedly began a relationship with a 17-year-old in the spring and it turned sexual during the summer.The student reported her to a staff member at Garinger on Thursday, hours before she was arrested.Ogle bonded out of jail overnight.It’s still unclear how long she was a teacher at Garinger, or when she will make her first court appearance.

