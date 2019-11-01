Azadi March : Time to get rid of Imran Khan’s fake govt, say Pak Opposition leaders

Pakistan’s Opposition leaders on Friday launched a determined bid to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying the time has come to get rid of his ‘fake’ government that came into power through ‘blatant rigging’ in the 2018 general elections.

The much-hyped ‘Azadi March’ led by influential right-wing Pakistani cleric Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) reached its final destination Islamabad on Thursday after it set off from the Sindh province and left Lahore on Wednesday.

Along with Fazl, leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), and Awami National Party (ANP) participated in the march held to topple Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government led by Prime Minister Khan.