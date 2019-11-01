Dhaliwal, The killed US sheriff of Indian origin honored by American congress resolution

The American congress passed a resolution to honor the killed Harrison county sheriff Dhaliwal, who was shot dead on duty during a traffic stop in Texas in September.

The resolution mourned Dhaliwals tragic death and honored him as he represented the very best of American ideals.The 42-year-old Harris County sheriff’s deputy was gunned down on September 27 while conducting a routine mid-day traffic stop in northwest of Houston. He was the first Sikh in Texas to receive a policy accommodation to practice his religion while serving as a police officer.

“Dhaliwal served admirably while maintaining his Sikh articles of faith, including his turban (dastaar), steel bracelet (kara), and unshorn hair (kesh) without impediment, which have deep spiritual and moral significance,” said the resolution introduced by Congresswoman Lizze Fletcher on Thursday.