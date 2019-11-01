India and Germany to intensify cooperation in combating terror,says PM Modi

The expertise of technological and economic powerhouses like Germany will be useful in building “new India” by 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday, after holding talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel who is in India on a two-day visit. The two leaders discussed a range of issues and 11 pacts have been inked between between India and Germany in fields such as space, civil aviation, maritime technology, medicine and educationThe two countries also signed sign five joint declarations of intent after talks between PM Modi and Chancellor Merkel. This is their fifth meeting in a year. “All issues, even Kashmir, could be discussed” during talks between PM Modi and Chancellor Merkel, sources said.

“We have resolved to intensify bilateral, multilateral cooperation to deal with terrorism and extremism,” PM Modi said during a joint briefing at Delhi’s Hyderabad House. “We have vowed to build ‘new India’ by 2022 and expertise of technological, economic power houses like Germany will be useful for it,” he added.