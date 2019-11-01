US president Trump shifts permanent residence from New York to Florida

President Donald Trump says he will be making Palm Beach Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, his permanent residence after he leaves the White House, rather than returning to Trump Tower in New York.

Trump tweeted late Thursday that he cherished New York. But he added that “despite the fact that I pay millions of dollars in city, state and local taxes each year, I have been treated very badly by the political leaders of both the city and state.”Trump said New York always holds a special place in heart as it is his birth place