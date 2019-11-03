Modi at Sawasdee PM Modi event , “India’s North-East will connect to Thailand”

Addressing a large gathering at the Sawasdee PM Modi event organized by Bangkok’s Indian community, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said North-East India is being developed as a gateway to Southeast Asia under Central government’s Act East Policy (AEP). The corridor will smoothly connect Thailand, Myanmar and northeast India in the years to come.

PM Modi recounted his administration’s feats in the past five years and said to provide LPG connection to eight crore homes is like bringing the entire Thai kitchens to LPG connectivity. He also commented on India declared to be a non-open-defecation nation on the 150 th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The crowd gave a standing ovation to Modi when he referred the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian constitution giving special privileges to Kashmir. Modi responded to the crowd by saying “Good deeds will certainly echo”. “India has taken a massive decision to free itself from separatism and terrorism.”He said that the transformation in India in the past five years is the reason that his government got a bigger mandate in the 2019 general elections.

He also observed the close ties between India and Thailand should definitely be dated back to Lord Rama and linked the etymology of Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya the birthplace of Lord Ram to Thailand’s Ayothaya an ancient city in the province of Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya.PM Modi said Lord Ram is the epitome of an Indian ethical perfection. The Hindu gods of Garuda-Lord Vishnu’s mount and Lord Hanuman also found mention, as Thai’s worship them implying a cultural and religious bond.