Philippine earthquake casualty now climbs to 21

The Earthquake and following aftershocks which rocked Northern Philippines earlier this week had claimed 21 lives till now as per official sources. The 6.6-magnitude and 6.5-magnitude quakes hit the island of Mindanao two days apart, destroying buildings and displacing tens of thousands of residents. Some villagers staying under tents near a highway were begging for help from passing motorists, carrying placards asking for food and water, TV footage showed.

Rescuers had found more bodies, many crushed by falling debris and landslides caused by the violent shaking, the national disaster council said. The Earthquake and following aftershocks which rocked Northern Philippines earlier this week had claimed 21 lives till now as per official sources.

The 6.6-magnitude and 6.5-magnitude quakes hit the island of Mindanao two days apart, destroying buildings and displacing tens of thousands of residents. Some villagers staying under tents near a highway were begging for help from passing motorists, carrying placards asking for food and water, TV footage showed. Rescuers had found more bodies, many crushed by falling debris and landslides caused by the violent shaking, the national disaster council said.

The residents of affected areas are still sleeping on roadsides in fear of landslides and aftershocks which may cause the buildings to collapse over them. The government said aid has reached affected communities and instructed people sleeping near the road to go to evacuation centers for help. The Philippine islands are located on the Pacific ‘ring of fire zone’an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.