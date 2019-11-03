Telangana BJP MP roughed-up, Party raises issue to Amit Shah

Telangana state BJP had decided to escalate police atrocity towards Karim Nagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar along with several TSRTC employees during a protest demonstration against the government’s threatful disciplinary action against the striking employees. The BJP high command summoned their Telangana state unit president Dr. K. Laxman for getting the ground realities.

“We have informed the minister of state for home affairs G. Kishan Reddy, who has assured to take up the issue with Union home minister Amit Shah,” Dr. Laxman said. He added that “democracy is dwindling in Telangana, much like the situation in West Bengal. The Chief Minister is trying to suppress the TSRTC strike, using everything at his disposal.” Ik KCR can sack 48,000 RTC employees why can’t he take action against a police officer who roughed up a sitting MP, he asked.

The Telangana State Road transport corporation employees are on an indefinite strike stressing as many as 26 demands which include the merger of the RTC with the state government. The government has asked 48,000 employees to resume duty by November 4 or face disciplinary action.