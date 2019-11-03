US cop gets 12 year jail term for shooting down a black naked man

A court in US sentenced a former police officer Robert Olsen for a total 20 years,12 years in jail and the remaining eight years in probation after finding him guilty of felony murder. Olsen shot down a mentally disturbed ex-Air force official after he responded to a 911 call that a naked man is disturbing street on-goers. Olsen rushed to the scene and saw a black man stark naked roaming in the street, after which he shot him down following a tussle.

It was later revealed that Anthony Hill, 26-year-old Ex-Airforce personnel was affected with bipolar disorder and PTSD. Anthony was fatally wounded and later breathed his last at the hospital. The incident happened in March 2015. Olsen, who is white, was convicted of one count of aggravated assault, two counts of violating his oath of office and one count of making a false statement. Jurors acquitted him on two counts of felony murder. They observed Olsen used deadly force to take down the victim. The deceased Anthony’s mother said she knew Olsen is repenting his act with tears , but the use of his deadly force made her bury her youngest child.

Judge LaTisha delivering the decree said that “A badge, a uniform, a gun are not a license to shoot and kill with impunity,”