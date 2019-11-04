Latest NewsIndia

Government employees wear helmets while doing work : Here’s the reason

Nov 4, 2019, 04:22 pm IST
Less than a minute

In Uttar Pradesh, officials of the electricity department in Banda are wearing helmets throughout the day! Well, not all of them are bikers, but it’s a safety measure.

According to news agency ANI tweet, electricity department employees are wearing helmets to protect themselves from any untoward incident while working in a dilapidated office building. In the images, the building seems to be quite old and the walls and the roof are also in bad shape.

Speaking about the current work conditions, one of the employees said, “It’s the same condition since I joined two years ago”. He also said that authorities have been informed about the state of the building but no action is taken yet.

Wearing a helmet while driving a two-wheeler is necessary to save yourself from any injuries, so is wearing a helmet at the construction site, but sporting it to protect yourself while doing a desk job can only happen in India.

