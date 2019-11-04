Government employees wear helmets while doing work : Here’s the reason

In Uttar Pradesh, officials of the electricity department in Banda are wearing helmets throughout the day! Well, not all of them are bikers, but it’s a safety measure.

According to news agency ANI tweet, electricity department employees are wearing helmets to protect themselves from any untoward incident while working in a dilapidated office building. In the images, the building seems to be quite old and the walls and the roof are also in bad shape.

Banda: Employees of electricity dept wear helmets to protect themselves from any untoward incident while working in dilapidated office building. One of the employees says,”It’s the same condition since I joined 2 yrs ago. We’ve written to authorities but there is no response”. pic.twitter.com/S3MYarY6zi — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 4, 2019

Speaking about the current work conditions, one of the employees said, “It’s the same condition since I joined two years ago”. He also said that authorities have been informed about the state of the building but no action is taken yet.

Wearing a helmet while driving a two-wheeler is necessary to save yourself from any injuries, so is wearing a helmet at the construction site, but sporting it to protect yourself while doing a desk job can only happen in India.