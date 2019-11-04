Husband and in-law booked for starving woman to death in MP

A 23 year old woman was starved to death by her husband and father-in-law for giving birth to two girl childs, Madhya Pradesh district of Rewa. Rewa police arrested Sanjeev Sahu and his father Ramraseele Sahu for torturing and starving the woman as medical reports stated the cause of her death as starvation.Both the arrested are farmers

Initial medical reports say that the woman was severely anaemic and internal organs deformed, typical of extreme starvation.An autopsy report is awaited by the police and more sections will be added to the FIR on the basis of the probe.

Rural Madhya Pradesh farmers are in grieve financial crisis and reports of starvation deaths are surfacing more frequently than ever.