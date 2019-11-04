India set to test four nuclear-capable missiles soon

India is all set to test four indigenously developed nuclear-capable missiles this month. All the four missiles would be capable of reaching all major cities of Pakistan, report said. The test has been lined-up amid fresh Indo-Pak tensions after India revoked Article 370 of the Indian Constitution which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

According to reports, the missiles slated for tests are short range ballistic missile Prithvi, intermediate-range ballistic missile Agni-II, supersonic cruise missile BrahMos, and submarine-launched long-range ballistic missile K-4.

“The test is scheduled for November 8, 11, 16 and 20,” defence sources said.