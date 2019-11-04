Shooting for remake of ‘Thiruttu Payale 2’ begins

The shooting for the Hindi remake of popular Tamil film ‘ Thiruttu Payale 2’ has begun. The shooting has began in Varanasi.

The film is directed by Tamil filmmaker Susi Ganeshan who has also directed the Tamil original in 2017. The film is bankrolled by Ramesh Reddy.

” The schedule of the film is very well-timed for me. Diwali celebrations have just happened and its great to be in front of the camera with new energy. I am very excited that we are shooting in Varanasi and that the film has given me a chance to be at the place that owns my heart”, said Vineet Kumar in a statement.

Vineet Kumar and Urvashi Rautela will play the lead roles in the film. Akshay Oberoi also play a crucial role in the film