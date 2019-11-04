UAE government announces free services

The Ras Al Kahimah Municipality has informed that the civic authority is offering 12 electronic services free of cost. These 12 services include various services in healthcare, real estate and planning. Four services in the field of real estate management. five services in planning and three services in the health sector are free of coast.

The Director General of Ras Al Kahimah Municipality Munther bin Shekar Al Zaabi has informed this. He said that the municipality is working to digitize all of its services in the near future. The customers can finish their transactions digitally without printing anything. In the near future all services will be digital.