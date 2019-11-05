8 Luxury cars parked near police station stolen

Eight luxury cars parked as a part of car bazaar, were stolen from Uttar Pradesh’s capital earlier this morning.The stolen vehicles include a BMW, Audi and a Fortuner, which were parked in an open space, around 500 metres away from a police station here, police said.

The incident came to light when the employees found the lock of the main gate opened. Apparently, the thieves first broke open the locks of a cupboard and then took out the keys of the cars, after dismantling the CCTV cameras installed in the premise.